A Referee in charge of Shekaru Babes 1-1 DMD Kano, was soundly beaten like a criminal at Relief Market after the home team failed securing all three points. Members of the Nigerian Police Force were in the scene but could do little or nothing at all.

Let us all put and end to barbaric practices by fans in our local league as we agitate for a better Nigeria and better Football Standards. These can be prevented if we start showing on League matches on Local Television.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh277haB3Mo