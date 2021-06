Actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband, Ned Nwoko on Father’s day today June 20, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing video clips of her husband and her son, she wrote;

“Happy Father’s Day to the best caring, supportive disciplined, brave, intelligent and educating father. I pray God gives you the strength you need to fulfil all of your heart desires… I love you…. @princenednwoko”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQWANvGj2tb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCncuqkiDGI