Remembering Michael Jackson 12 Years After His Death (Pictures, Video)

It’s such a pity that the world may never know anyone like him again. He was one of a kind. Michael gave out over 500 million dollars to charity, won 8 Grammy awards in one night, still remains the most decorated artiste of all time, wrote “We Are The World” alongside Lionel Richie, which earned $63 million for famine relief in Africa and the United States, etc. He undoubtedly remains the greatest entertainer of all time. On 25th June, 2009, Michael died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home. He was 50 years old. Keep on resting King of Pop.

Michael Joseph Jackson (August 29, 1958 – June 25, 2009) was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. Dubbed the “King of Pop”, he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, fashion, and philanthropy, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture. He influenced artists across many genres, and through stage and video performances, popularized complicated dance moves such as the moonwalk, to which he gave the name, and the robot. He is the most awarded music artist in history.

Born: 29 August 1958, Gary, Indiana, United States

Died: 25 June 2009, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States

Children: Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson II, Prince Michael Jackson

Spouse: Debbie Rowe (m. 1996–1999), Lisa Marie Presley (m. 1994–1996)



