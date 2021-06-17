Remembering Nigeria’s AFCON 1994 Super Squad

The Nigeria national football squad at Tunisia 1994

Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) tournament

paraded some notable names that made the squad

a fearsome proposition and are arguably the best

Eagles squad in the nation’s footballing history.

The team came into the 1994 AFCON tournament

as one of the three favourites for the title, which

they ended up winning.

This was after their first triumph in 1980.

Though hampered by the baggage of emerging as

runners-up in I984 and 88, coach Clemence

Westerhof was determined to end Nigeria’s long

search for her second AFCON title and it was a

perfect timing.

Grouped alongside Egypt and Gabon in group B, the

golden generation approached the competition with

caution, but the team began their campaign on a

bright note as they dismissed Gabon 3-0 in the

opener with two goals coming from the late Rashidi

Yekini and Mutiu Adepoju.

Their second game was a goalless draw against

Egypt to book a place in the knockout stages.

Zaire were not an easy opponent in the second

round but Yekini’s brace took Nigeria into the semi-

final to face arch-rivals, Ivory Coast.

In what was a pulsating encounter that swung back

and forth, the Eagles triumphed on penalties after

the 90 minutes and extra time ended 2-2.

It was one man against the world as Zambia earned

the sympathy of the football’s global family after its

first team perished on the coast of Gabon during

World Cup qualifiers.

The Chipolopolo drew the first blood through Elijah

Litana but like a rejected stone turned the corner

piece of the building, Emmanuel Amuneke scored

twice to ensure Nigeria smiled home with the

trophy.

Alloy Agu may have watched from the bench, but he

described the tournament as one of the best

moments in his career.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that team spirit and hard

work were key to Nigeria’s success in Tunisia.

“It was a moment I will never forget as a footballer.

Yes, we came into the tournament as favourites, but

it took hard work and team spirit to win in Tunisia.

“We were one happy family, and it was a time when

Nigerian players were getting to the peak. It gave us

the confidence to embrace our career with much

optimism, and that was exactly what happened at

the World Cup,” he added.

The 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Peter Rufai, Wilfred Agbonavbare,

Alloy Agu

Defenders: Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Uche

Okafor, Uche Okechukwu, Isaac Semitoje, Ben Iroha,

Nduka Ugbade

Midfielders: Sunday Oliseh, Mutiu Adepoju, Edema

Fuludu, Thompson Oliha, Austin Okocha, Efan Ekoku

Forwards: Rashidi Yekini, Samson Siasia, Daniel

Amokachi, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba,

Finidi George

Where are they now?

Peter Rufai

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to man

the post for the senior national team.

We remember him for his panache and near-perfect

reflexes that astounded opposition teams.

Rufai was the Eagles’ No.1 in Tunisia 94. His

ability to organise his defenders and bail them out

in any danger makes him arguably Nigeria’s best

ever goalkeeper.

The former Stationery Stores and Femo Scorpions

goalkeeper also played for Dragon FC of Benin,

Lokeren, Beveren (in Belgium). He also had a

successful career at Farense (Portugal), Hercules,

and Deportivo La Coruna in Spain.

Rufai who jettisoned a chance to be crowned as

King of Idimu kingdom currently shuttles between

Lagos and Spain.

Once an ambassador of Remita, he runs youth

football clinics in Lagos.

Wilfred Agbonavbare (Late)

He was tipped to be No.1 despite his healthy rivalry

with Alloy Agu in the qualifiers, but after weeks of

training camp in Papendal and Amsterdam, Holland,

he dropped to third in the pecking order of

goalkeepers.

It was an enormous setback for the former Rayo

Vallecano goalkeepers as Rufai rediscovered his

mojo to claim the No.1 jersey.

He watched from the bench as Rufai got better with

matches. Agbonavbare suffered one of the worst

racist abuse in Spain after his penalty save denied

Real Madrid the chance of beating Barcelona to the

title in 1992.

Madrid fans chanted racist slurs like, “Negro

cabron, recoge al algodon” meaning “black bastard,

pick the cotton!”

Agbonavbare retired at the early age of 31 and

resettled in Madrid, and worked as a baggage and

cargo handler at Barajas airport, Madrid.

He also had a brief stint as a goalkeeper trainer. He

lost his wife to cancer in 2012 and died of a similar

disease in 2015.

Alloy Agu

He was the second goalkeeper in the 1994 squad

that Clemence Westerhof listed for the 2006 African

Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

He was one of the first Nigerian goalkeepers to

feature in the Dutch Eredivisie before calling it quits

with active football. Agu is currently under the

payroll of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper trainer.

Austin Eguavoen

Converted from a midfielder into a full-back,

‘Cerezo’ was a dominant part of the back-four that

took the Eagles to the 1994 AFCON title.

He combined well with the late Uche Okafor, Uche

Okechukwu, and Ben Iroha to keep opposing

strikers at bay. Westerhof handed him the

responsibility of leading the Eagles in the finals

after injury ruled out skipper Stephen Keshi.

He worked as Super Eagles manager at Egypt 2006

AFCON where Nigeria settled for Bronze. He

currently works with the NFF as a member of the

technical committee.

Ben Iroha

He was the preferred choice ahead of Nduka

Ugbade, given the embarrassment of talents at

Westerhof’s disposal, and he justified his inclusion

in the squad with his ability to combine his

defensive and attacking instinct.

His one-two pass gave Nigeria an early lead against

Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals and kept a

watertight defence to ensure Nigeria overran the

stubborn Zambians in the finals.

Iroha had an unsuccessful stint overseas and retired

in 2000. He was an assistant coach when Nigeria

won THE 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea

and was once on the payroll of Heartland and

Dolphins. He currently lives in the US.

Uche Okechukwu

The ‘Gentle Giant’ will be forever remembered as

the towering presence behind Nigeria’s successful

stint at Tunisia 94.

The former Brondby and Fenerbahce centre-back

also featured for Ocean Boys and Bayelsa United

after a successful stint in Europe.

Uche retired from active football at 41 and neither

embraced coaching nor featured in club eventsb]

because of his shyness. He is currently based in

Owerri running his business.

Stephen Keshi

The ‘Big Boss’ is one of the best centre-backs

Africa has ever produced.

Although late Keshi got injured weeks into the

tournament, coach Westerhof opted to pick him

because he was an inspirational captain of the

squad.

He was seen whispering and charging his

teammates to go to this kill as Nigeria went to win

her second AFCON in Tunisia.

With a successful career in Belgium, Ivory Coast,

and France, Keshi retired from active football

following a nagging ankle injury and embraced

coaching. He was in charge when flying Eagles

Eagles crashed out of African Youth Championship

in Ethiopia but he was part of the Eagles coaching

crew that qualified Nigeria for the 2002 Korea-Japan

World Cup.

Keshi also qualified Togo for her first World Cup

and handled the Eagles of Mali before returning to

tinker Nigeria to the 2013 AFCON title in South

Africa before leading the Eagles to the 2014 FIFA

World Cup in Brazil.

Keshi died of cardiac arrest on June 7, 2016, in

Benin City.

Isaac Semitoje

The former Super Eagles and Iwuanyanwu sweeper

sat on the bench through the tournament, given the

pedigree of other defenders in the team.

Westerhof dropped him from the USA 94 squad.

Semitoje is currently based in Benin and he is into

personal business.

Nduka Ugbade

Popularly known as Sao Paulo by his Eagles

teammates, the former U-17 skipper also watched

from the bench as Nigeria emerged as African

champions after beating Zambia 2-1 in the finals.

He had a short stint in Israel and retired from active

football because of injury. Ugbade enjoyed a

successful spell as a youth coach after he assisted

Garba Manu to U-17 World Cup glory in 2013.

He currently handles the NNL side, Giants Brillas.

Austin Okocha

This mercurial midfielder was one of the best

playmakers Nigeria ever produced.

He gave the world a slice of his talents in Tunisia

94 and combined well with Sunday Oliseh to propel

Nigeria to her second AFCON glory.

Jay-jay played for PSG, Fenerbahce Bolton

Wanderers, and retired too early according to his

teeming fans.

He went into business after retirement. Okocha is

the brand ambassador for a long list of companies.

Mutiu Adepoju

The ‘Headmaster’ was part of the squad in Tunisia

and he was on the score sheet in Nigeria 3-0 win

over Gabon in the group opening match.

Mutiu Adepoju [PHOTO CREDIT: Goal.com]

The former 3SC team manager spent most of his

career in Spain, where he scored 22 goals from 175

matches. He is the current Spanish La Liga

ambassador in Nigeria and also manages his

personal businesses.

Efan Ekoku

Ekoku featured in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Zaire in

the quarter-final of Tunisia 94 World Cup and had to

be replaced when he struggled to have a single

shot at goal.

Efan Ekoku [PHOTO CREDIT: Goal.com]

The former Norwich and Bournemouth striker once

worked as a commentator for Premier League

production. He is based in the UK and works as a

soccer pundit.

Edema Fuludu

A fringe member of the Tunisia 1994 AFCON

winning team, Edema was respected for his hard

work and business-like approach to matches.

Edema Fuludu

The former Julius Berger star played his last active

game for Turkish side Always SK before retiring

from football.

He lives in Delta and is actively involved in politics.

Thompson Oliha (Late)

He was known as the team warhorse for his tireless

play.

[

Thompson Oliha

He came as the best replacement for Moses

Kpakor, who quit the scene because of a career-

ending injury. Whenever Westerhof saw danger from

the opposition, he deployed Oliha to keep such a

player at bay.

Oliha was Westerhof’s beloved player because of

his work rate and dedication. Oliha worked with the

Kwara football academy before his death in 2013.

Daniel Amokachi

‘Da Bull’ was a key member of the winning side,

and his tenacity and work rate played a huge role in

ensuring that Nigeria emerged champions in Tunisia

and he featured in two AFCON and World Cup

tournaments.

Daniel Amokachi PHOTO CREDIT: Goal.com]

Amokachi won the English FA Cup with Everton

under manager Joe Royle and joined Besiktas in

Turkey and tinkered Nasarawa FC and was the

assistant coach to late Stephen Keshi as Nigeria

won her third AFCON in 2013.

Amokachi is currently the special adviser on sports

to President Muhammadu Buhari. He is also an

ambassador for a couple of brands.

Emmanuel Amuneke

Amuneke scored Nigeria’s two goals in the finals

after Westerhof deliberately confined him to the

bench throughout the group matches and knockout

stages.

Emmanuel Amuneke

He took the pressure off top players like Keshi

before the “Dutchgerian” threw the former Zamalek

winger into the fray. He justified his inclusion by

ensuring Nigeria rallied back from a goal down and

later scored the winning goal.

He retired from active football after a brief stint at

GC Barca.

Amuneke had a successful career in coaching after

he led Nigeria U-17 to a World Cup triumph in

2015.

He ensured Tanzania qualified for its first AFCON in

Egypt in 2019, and he is the current youth coach at

Misr Lel Makassa in Egypt.

Finidi George

The former Ajax winger was one of the finest

wingers that emerged from the tournament.

Although he had a quiet tourney, his contribution

cannot be overlooked.

Finidi George PHOTO CREDIT: Goal.com]

The former Ajax winger played for Real Betis and

was known for his matador’s style of celebration

after scoring a goal. He once applied for the

Golden Eaglets’ job and he currently lives in Spain.

Rashidi Yekini (Late)

CAF adjudged the goalsfather as the dreaded striker

at Tunisia 94, where he scored five goals.

Rashidi Yekini [PHOTO CREDIT: goal.com]

Yekini httpswas on duty in Nigeria’S 3-0 win over Gabon

in Group B opener, scoring two goals with Mutiu

Adepoju on the scoring sheet.

Gangling Yekini also bagged a brace in Nigeria’s

2-0 win over Zaire in the quarter-finals and a goal

against Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals.

The former Shooting Stars striker gave in to

depression in the latter days of his life, although his

death is still a mystery to many that were close to

him.

Samson Siasia

Siasia is regarded as one of the most skillful

strikers of the golden generation, even though he

failed to score a goal in the competition.

Samson Siasia

Siasia had a successful career as a coach leading

Nigeria to silver in the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He went on to lead the Dream Team to another

silver in the 2008 Olympics.

The former Nantes and Lokeren striker is currently

out of coaching after FIFA banned him for alleged

match-fixing.

Victor Ikpeba

He was also one of the fringe players that Nigeria

paraded at the Tunisia 94 AFCON.

Victor Ikpeba [PHOTO CREDIT: Goal.com]

Ikpeba was a part of the Nigeria Dream Team that

won Olympic gold in Atlanta 96. A discovery from

Nigeria’s youth system, he had stints in Belgium

with Standard Liege, Monaco where he was at his

most prolific and won Africa’s best player award in

1997.

He now works as football pundit with Super Sports.

Sunday Oliseh

Oliseh played a vital role in ensuring that Nigeria

emerged as African champions in Tunisia 94.

Sunday Oliseh [PHOTO CREDIT: Goal.com]

His combative style of football paved way for the

likes of Okocha and Mutiu Adepoju to attack without

restraint.

The former Juventus and Ajax midfielder had a

successful coaching career with Fortuna Sittard FC

before coming over to manage Super Eagles in

2015. He is a member of FIFA’s technical team

and also works as a soccer pundit.

Uche Okafor (Late)

The former Michelin FC and Hannover 96 defender

combined well with Uche Okechukwu at the heart of

the Eagles defence. Kizito was not as flambouyant

as other members of that team and kept a low

profile.

Uche Okafor

Okafor went into coaching in Texas after retirement

and died in 2011.

1994 AFCON-winning Eagles [PHOTO CREDIT:

Goal.com]

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/468104-remembering-nigerias-afcon-1994-super-squad.html