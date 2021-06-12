Remote Controlled Car Delivers Match Ball At Euro 2020 Opening Match (Photos)

Here is the moment a Volkswagen remote control car came onto the pitch to deliver a match ball for the Euro 2020 opening match.

It was an unexpected scene before the opening match between Italy and Turkey kicked off.

Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini can also be seen laughing when the car arrived on the pitch.

Volkswagen started trending on Twitter after kick-off as fans express their surprise at the incredible pre-match stunt.

A fan on Twitter wrote: “This is my best EURO 2020 moment so far.”

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9j2wjuDND9o