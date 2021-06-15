Reno Omokri Accused Of Enjoying Abroad With Stolen Government Money; He Replies (Pix)

Reno Omokri Accused Of Enjoying Himself Abroad With Stolen Government Money; He Replies

Former Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri has shared his affluent historical background to his followers in reply to a Facebook user who accused him of enjoying life abroad with the money he stole during former president Jonathan’s administration, IgbereTV reports.

@Saifullah El-yaquob took to the comment section in Omokri’s post and wrote;

“You don steal our money during the corrupt Jonathan’s regime dey go abroad enjoying life, right?

Continue, Nigeria will soon be divided and you must return all those money you and your cronies stole”



In Reply to the comment, Reno Omokri shared throwback photos of himself and wrote;

“Dear @Saifullah El-yaquob,

Thank you for your comment.

The first photo is me at 9 ‘enjoying life’ at Disneyland, California in 1983. The second photo is me at 12 enjoying life at Regent Street, London, in 1986. The third photo is me enjoying life at Notting Hill Carnival in 2002.

I am a descendant of Olu Atuwatse I (Dom Domingos), the first West African to have a university degree in 1611. To God be the glory, nobody in my lineage suffers. My ancestors were enjoying life before there was a Nigeria. And if there ceases to be a Nigeria tomorrow, God willing, both my descendants and I will continue to enjoy life.

And by the way, the Buhari administration has investigated me up to my underwear. They have scrutinised me and found nothing. Hence I have never been accused of theft in my life by any government under the sun.

Thank you and may God bless you.

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQG43-CDdS2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link