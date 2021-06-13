Residents Seek For Help For Unconscious Woman Under Jibowu Bridge In Lagos (Photos)

A kind hearted resident of Lagos took to Facebook to ask for help for a woman found under a bridge in Jibowu, Lagos, NaijaCover Reports.

The woman was reportedly “not coherent” so it was impossible to get information about her situation from her as the time NaijaCover Is Filing This Report. She was also unable to walk and just lay on the floor.

She later stripped herself and eyewitnesses had to pin her down to cover her with a piece of cloth, NaijaCover Observed.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The woman’s name or how she got there is currently unknown.

Photos of the woman were shared online so that anyone who knows her can identify and rescue her.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100048098107203/posts/319565802990021/