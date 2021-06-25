Review: Clearing Some Misconceptions And Doubts Against Islam

This week alone, I’ve come across these two questions online (both translating to the fact that some people still have some doubts about the existence of Allah (God) and His words – May He save us from disbelieving Him after we’ve believed) :

1. “How did it all begin?” i.e stylishly asking the question of “who created God?”

2. “Since Iblis (Satan) is evil and pointing people towards evils and falsehood, why did God leave him and not just kill him” (ki kaluku o sin mi)?

Motivated by this type of questions (and the related) with doubts people (Muslims and non-muslims) have about the only God, In Sha Allah, starting from this week, I’ll be reviewing a book entitled “a brief illustrated guide to understanding Islam” written by I.A Ibrahim. It is an 80 pages interesting book that clarifies some of these doubts with evidences from Sciences and logic.

This is the abstract of the book attached:

“If we would like to know if a religion is true or false, webshould not depend on our emotions, feelings, or traditions. Rather, we should depend on our reason and intellect. When God sent the prophets, He supported them with miracles and evidence which proved that they were truly prophets sent by God and hence that the religion they came with is true. “

To be continued next week In Sha Allah