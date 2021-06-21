RevolutionNow Protesters Block Abuja Airport Road

See earlier thread here https://www.nairaland.com/6613202/buharimustgo-protest-rocks-abuja

Protesters have blocked the Umaru Yar’Adua Way leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The youths, under the aegis of #RevolutionNow, blocked the road on Monday morning.

The protesters made bonfires on the ever-busy road leaving motorists stranded.

Most hits are workers who live in Lugbe, Kuje, and other areas along the Airport road making their way to the city centre to resume work after the weekend.



https://punchng.com/breaking-protesters-block-abuja-airport-road/