Rivers United Manager Kidnapped (Photo)

Rivers United FC manager, Stanley Eguma has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered that Eguma did not return to Port Harcourt after their Sunday match with Adamawa United in Gombe. Top football sources said Eguma is believed to have been abducted around Enugu axis on his way back to Port Harcourt in his official car.

A source told a Port Harcourt-based football online site on Tuesday June 15;

“Coach did not return with us. You know he drives in his own official car. We just heard this and we are waiting to hear from the club management.”

Eguma was said to be travelling with two of his personal assistants and it is not known if they were also abducted along with him.

Linda Ikeji Blog, reported that unconfirmed sources said the kidnappers are demanding N10 million as ransom for his release.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/rivers-united-manager-kidnapped.html