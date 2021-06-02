Road Sign Slices Through A Driver’s Car In The UK (Pictures)

A driver in the UK had a miraculous escape after he crashed into a road sign causing the vehicles’s windscreen, and part of the roof, to be sliced in half.

According to CorkBeo the freak accident happened on Sunday evening near the N20 when the Range Rover left the road and hit the sign.

The road sign sliced through the front windshield but thankfully the glass didn’t shatter leaving the driver to walk away unharmed.

Local police and ambulance services attended the scene but did not need to treat anyone for injuries sustained during the crash.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision at Waterloo, Blarney on May 30, 2021 at around 7.30pm.

“The car is believed to have collided with a sign post at the side of the road. No injuries were reported to Gardaí at the time of the collision.”

In photos taken at the scene of the crash the silver Range Rover is pictured with the large road sign cut into the roof and windscreen of the vehicle.

It is not clear whether there were passengers in the car at the time of the crash or whether it was just the driver travelling.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/driver-miraculous-escape-after-road-24231420