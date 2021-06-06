Roger Federer Withdraws From Roland Garros

After playing into the early hours of Sunday in a match that lasted over three hours and ending 12:45am, Roger Federer had given a hint he may not continue playing in the French Open as he looked to protecting his knee.

He struggled to beat Dominik Koepfer after a pulsating three and a half hours.

The Swiss who turns 40 on August 8, underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 and is targeting a ninth Wimbledon title later this month on his favourite grass court surface.

He has won 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, an all-time record shared with Rafael Nadal. Federer has been world No. 1 in the ATP rankings a total of 310 weeks – including a record 237 consecutive weeks – and has finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

Federer has won 103 ATP singles titles, the second-most of all-time behind Jimmy Connors and including a record six ATP Finals.

He won the French Open once in 2009.

After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of the French Open today.

After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery.

I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is

no greater feeling than being back on court.

See everyone soon!



Roger Federer

ROLAND-GARROS 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ROGER FEDERER WITHDRAWS

THE ROLAND-GARROS TOURNAMENT ORGANISERS HAVE LEARNED THAT ROGER FEDERER HAS WITHDRAWN FROM THE FOURTH ROUND OF THE TOURNAMENT.

“AFTER DISCUSSIONS WITH MY TEAM, I”VE DECIDED I WILL NEED TO PULL OUT OF ROLAND-GARROS TODAY. AFTER TWO KNEE SURGERIES AND OVER A YEAR OF REHABILITATION IT’S IMPORTANT THAT I LISTEN TO MY BODY AND MAKE SURE I DON’T PUSH MYSELF TOO QUICKLY ON MY ROAD TO RECOVERY.

I AM THRILLED TO HAVE GOTTEN 3 MATCHES

UNDER MY BELT. THERE IS NO GREATER FEELING THAN BEING BACK ON COURT”, SAID ROGER FEDERER.

“THE ROLAND-GARROS TOURNAMENT Is sORRY ABOUT THE

WITH DRAWAL OF ROGER FEDERER, WHO PUT UP AN INCREDIBLE FIGHT LAST NIGHT. WE WERE ALL DELIGHTED TO SEE RoGER BACK IN PARIS, WHERE HE PLAYED THREE HIGH-LEVEL MATCHES.

WE WISH HIM ALL THE BEST FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON”

SAID GUY FORGET, TOURNAMENT DIRECTOR.



Roland Garros