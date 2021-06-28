Ronaldo Bows Out Of Euro 2020 After Belgium Defeated Portugal

A moment of class from Thorgan Hazard proved enough to knock out holders Portugal as Belgium continued their pursuit of a first major title by reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The Borussia Dortmund winger’s swerving drive from 25 yards arrived late in a cagey first-half and carried Roberto Martinez’s side into a mouth-watering meeting with Italy on Friday.

Portugal – who again only introduced Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes from the bench – will look back on key Diogo Jota chances, a Ruben Dias header that was saved and a late Raphael Guerreiro drive that struck the post.

Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness may dominate headlines in the build-up to the Italy showdown in Munich after he limped off moments after half-time, and Belgium also lost Eden Hazard to a complaint late on.

The world’s highest-ranked side may have key holes to fill but again they have showed they possess the grit to complement their undoubted quality.

Martinez punched the air and shouted “yes” on the sound of the final whistle while Ronaldo crouched and beat the turf in frustration at Seville’s Estadio de La Cartuja.

His side had perhaps shown their best football of the tournament in the second 45 minutes, amassing 15 of a lofty 23 shots on the night.

Jota fired a snap-shot over, Dias warmed the hands of Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois with a point-blank header, Guerreiro found the foot of the post and substitute Joao Felix dragged a late effort wide.

Manager Fernando Santos may well be asked where such a second-half display has been hiding.

