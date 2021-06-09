Ronaldo Set To Open His 168-Room Hotel In Madrid (Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to finally open his Madrid hotel with the 168-room property as luxurious as the Juventus star’s other ventures.

The CR7 Gran Via will be Ronaldo’s third hotel under the Pestana brand, joining venues in Lisbon and the Juventus star’s home town of Funchal, Madeira.

The new Madrid hotel was due to open last June though the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold.

The ex-Manchester United man has now opened the doors to the public, with the hotel offering some stunning views which girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has already taken advantage of.

She posted a snap on social media on the rooftop overlooking the gorgeous Madrid skyline.

Ronaldo had said: “A fun way to enjoy Madrid’s movida with a 360 degrees rooftop, a Sports Bar and the best pizzas in town.

“Book now and be one of the first to live this experience. Can’t wait to see you there.”

While gorgeous Georgina added: “Congratulations @cristiano for the opening of this dream hotel, in the heart of Madrid.”

“I am very excited about what you are building, with so much effort and courage.”

Ronaldo previously shone in the Spanish capital having starred for Real Madrid before heading to Juventus in 2018.

The new four star hotel will boast over 160 rooms and a vintage-style swimming pool for guests to relax in.

There are nods to the owner with a fancy gym, emblazoned with ‘Where’s CR7?’ on the walls, with a football table also in place.

And then relax in a comfy room with stunning views

A sun terrace allows guests to soak up the rays while taking in the rooftop views and possibly some tapas.

Rooms are reasonably priced too with a standard room available for one night next month at just £89.

You get minibars and espresso makers for your money, while you can potentially watch Ronaldo on 49-inch LCD televisions in the room.

There are two other bars and lounges as well as a restaurant and the rooftop terrace, which is slap bang in the middle of Madrid.

Urging people to pay a visit, Georgina added: “I invite you to discover this space that will excite you and make you dream.”

