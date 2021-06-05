Ruben Dias Wins EPL Player Of The Season Award

Defender becomes second Portuguese to win award after stunning debut campaign for Man City

Dias was pivotal to Man City’s third Premier League title in four years as he made an immediate impact following his move from Benfica in September 2020.

The 24-year-old fitted seamlessly into Pep Guardiola’s side and emerged as a leader at the back as City went on a 15-match winning streak, the fourth-longest such run in Premier League history.

Dias contributed to 15 clean sheets, winning 23 of his 32 matches played and making 35 interceptions, 24 tackles, 23 blocks and 135 recoveries.

He also helped City win the EFL Cup and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Emulating Kompany

Dias is only the fourth defender in history to be named Player of the Season, emulating Manchester United’s Nemanja Vidic, former City captain Vincent Kompany and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

He is also only the second Portuguese player to win the award, after Cristiano Ronaldo for Man Utd in 2006/07 and 2007/08.

The public vote was combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to determine Dias as the winner

Source: https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1401124212023173127?s=19