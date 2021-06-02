SA University Students Mock Silly-Looking Laptops & Choose Free 150K Instead (Pics)

Government-funded students at the Tshwane University of Technology (Pretoria, South Africa) recently got the surprise of their lives when the laptops they were excitedly waiting for from the student fund program (NSFAS) turned out to be quite the joke. Heading online, one student who was given the option between receiving R5,000 (N150,000) for study material or a laptop, shared the snaps of the baby blue laptop that admittedly closely resembles the ones made for kids games.

TUT students and Twitter users alike could not deal with the toaster-looking laptops and wasted no time heading to the app to share various posts about the outdated laptop.

The laptop TUT gives the NSFAS students that chose to get a laptop instead of 5k for book allowance



