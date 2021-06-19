‘SA Woman Who Birthed 10 Babies Lied, Was Never Pregnant, Has Mental Issues’ (Pics)

South Africa’s “Eyewitness News” on Friday learnt that the woman who claimed to have birthed decuplets (10 newborn babies) has shown no signs of ever being pregnant or delivering a baby in the past two weeks.

Sources close to the investigation into the matter told Eyewitness News that Gosiame Sithole was medically examined by a medical team at the Thembisa Hospital in Johannesburg.

“The medical evaluation has shown that there was no pregnancy. It also shows that there are no physical scars to indicate a recent C-section,” a source said.

World-Record

Pretoria News published a story last Tuesday reporting as fact that Sithole and her partner Tebogo Tsotetsi delivered decuplets breaking the Guinness World Record.

The report also said that 37-year-old Sithole had given birth to five babies vaginally and the others via a C-section.

The story gripped South Africans and the world because of its rarity. Banking details and requests for financial help were also published on the front page of the Pretoria News.

However, nine days after the supposed birth there has been no evidence presented to show that the babies were actually born.

No Record of Births

The Gauteng Health Department released a statement last week saying they had no record of the decuplets being born at any of the province’s private and public facilities. The Department of Home Affairs also said that there had been no registration of 10 babies born to a single mother.

No medical doctor has also come forward to confirm that the babies were born.

Tsotetsi (the father) released a statement saying he believed that the babies were never born. However, Sithole (the mother) and Pretoria News have steadfastly claimed that the babies were in existence and blamed the government for an alleged cover up.

Psychiatric Evaluation

Eyewitness News understands that Sithole was detained under the Mental Healthcare Act, which allows for authorities to hold a person for at least 72 hours to do a psychiatric evaluation.

https://ewn.co.za/2021/06/18/woman-who-claimed-to-birth-10-babies-shows-no-signs-of-pregnancy-sources