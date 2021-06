BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today announced the reward of 3-bedroom Flat at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate, Iponri to the First Olympic Gold Medalist in Nigeria and in Africa, Chief Mrs (Dr) Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah (MON) to fulfill a 25-yr pledge of the Government back then. Mrs Chioma is now an Assitant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Nigeria Police Force.

#ForAGreaterLagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uY7j75eeCw4