Sanwo-Olu Commissions Rehabilitated Road Network In Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned the Upgraded/Rehabilitated Network of Roads in Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area: Thompson Avenue, Milverton Road, Mac Donalds and Lateef Jakande roads.

Thompson Avenue is a road parallel to Bourdillon Road/Alfred Rewane Road in Eti-Osa LCDA, which serves as link to several others roads like, Mac Donald Road, Olawale Daudu Street ,Rumens Road.

Milverton Road is a road that connects Glover Road to Alexander Road in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.



Mac Donald /Lateef Jakande Roads is bound by Boudillion/Glover/Olawale Daodu/Rumens and Cooper Roads. The road network, which was in a deplorable state, is a strategic/major link within the heart of Ikoyi that helps in the redistribution of traffic thereby ensuring seamless and continuous flow of traffic within the neighbourhood.

All roads constructed by Messrs. Julius Berger Nigeria Plc with interlocking stones with Provision of Street Lights, Lane Markings, Service Ducts, Drainages, Laybys, Walkways and Traffic Signalization.

Total Length of all the roads is 3.75 Kilometers.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the commissioning has also announced the immediate reconstruction of 3 more roads in Ikoyi:

– Cooper Road

– MacPherson road

– Oyinkan Abayomi Queens Drive road



