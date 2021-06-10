Sanwo-Olu Hands Over 180 Vehicles, 6 Troop Carriers, Other Equipment To The Police

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari joined the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today officially handed over Patrol Vehicles and various security equipment to security agencies in Lagos State by the State Government.

– One Hundred and Fifty (150) Double Cabin Vehicles;

– Thirty (30) Saloon Patrol Vehicles

– One Thousand(1000) Ballistic Vests;

– OneThousand(1000) Ballistic Helmets;

– One Thousand (1000) Handheld Police Radios/Walkie Talkies;

– One Hundred (100) Security Patrol Bikes;

– Two (2) Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs)

– Four(4) High Capacity Troop Carriers;

– Two (2) Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles

– Office/Command Furniture and other Ancillary Support Resources

This is in line with the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Agenda, the ‘S’ which stands for Security. This also seeks to boost the morale of security agencies across the State and to improve the overall security of the State.

