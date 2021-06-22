Sanwo-Olu Hands Over 7 Boats For Lagos Ferry, Launches Cowry Card

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu today handed over the Newly Procured Seven High capacity passenger boats and Launch of Cowry Card for Water Transportation at the Five Cowries Ferry Terminal, Falomo Ikoyi Lagos. Mr Governor was ably represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The 7 new boats namely:

– MF Elegushi (30 passengers)

– MF Apapa (30 passengers)

– MF Onigando (30 passengers)

– MF Majidun (30 passengers)

– MF Zangbeto (50 Passengers)

– MF Eko Akete (50 passengers)

– MF Ehingbeti (Utility boat)

The 7 seven new boats were all built by Nigerian boat builders as promised by Mr Governor to support Local content: Sierra Craft Limited, V-craft limited and Niger Benue Transport Company (NBTC), who has indicated a strong interest to establish their boat factory in Epe, Lagos.

The Administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is currently building and renovating 15 new jetties across the coastal lines of the State to open up more routes, LAGFERRY will be deploying some of these new boats to the new routes of Epe, Badagry, Agbowa-Ikosi, Unilag Community and Agbara-Ijanikin.

In line with Mr Governor’s THEMES Agenda, The first ‘T’ which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has continued to strengthen the Water Transportation system in Lagos State.

