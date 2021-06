Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today received The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman aka “The Nigerian Nightmare” at the Lagos House, Marina. Kamaru thanked Mr Governor for receiving him and he says he feels good to be back home.

#ForAGreaterLagos



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159115886006013&id=735776012