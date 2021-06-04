Saraki, Others Seek Justice For UNILORIN Student Raped To Death (Graphic Photo)

See earlier thread https://www.nairaland.com/6585433/olajide-omowumi-blessing-unilorin-student-raped

#JusticeForOlajideBlessing: Abdulrazaq, Saraki, Others Mourn; Seek Justice

I mourn the shocking and utterly condemnable reported rape and murder of Miss Olajide Omowumi Blessing, a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin by some yet-to-be-identified persons.

The development is heart-wrenching and absolutely unacceptable. Such antisocial and despicable behaviour will never be acceptable to all people of good conscience, and all of us will unite to fight this to a logical conclusion. I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this dastardly act with a view to bringing the mindless perpetrators to book. I similarly call on anyone with valuable information to volunteer same to the security agencies,

I sincerely commiserate with the parents of the deceased, her course/ housemates, and the university community on this sad incident, while praying the Almighty God to repose her soul. I join every person of good conscience to seek justice for Blessing so that such callous action and its perpetrators will never find a foothold in our society. I hereby send strong warnings that we will not tolerate indiscriminate violence against any person, much less the girl child. Enough is enough! The security agencies will get the perpetrators to pay heavily for this crime.



Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

#JusticeForBlessing

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the rape and killing of Miss Blessing Olajide, a 300-level student of Agricultural Science at the University of Ilorin.

This act, which is evil, disgusting, and despicable in every sense, must be promptly investigated by the Police and the school authorities — so that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The Kwara State government must work to ensure that this act does not go unpunished — as this will serve as a deterrent in the future and will assuage the fears of young women across our state who want to pursue their education.

It is my hope that the family of Miss Olajide finds the strength from Almighty God that they need at this difficult time as they mourn the passing of their young and promising daughter and sister.

Amen.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON

I received with great shock the news of the rape and subsequent murder of a promising 300 level student of University of Ilorin, Miss Blessing Olajide in her residence, Tanke area Ilorin.

The rape and gruesome murder of Miss Blessing by some yet to be identified persons is a cruel and barbaric act that offends human sensibility in its entirety and no society will tolerate or allow such evil acts to thrive.

I appeal to the @PoliceNG and other security agencies in the State for thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Blessing, to ensure that all perpetrators of this act are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The gender-based violence stakeholders in the state will also serve as a pressure group to ensure that justice is served and will propose measures to ensure the safety of our young ones and in particular university students in the state.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, my heartfelt sympathy and condolences go to the friends and family of Blessing, her course mates, and the entire Unilorin Community for the colossal loss.

I also urge our young people to be vigilant and conscious of the company they keep.



Kwara State First Lady, Ambassador Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq

JUSTICE FOR BLESSING

Focused Unilorites,

We are so sad to have received the news about the death of one our colleagues, Olajide Blessing, a 300 level student of Faculty of Agriculture who was raped and gruesomely murdered on the eve of Wednesday; June 2, 2021.

We use this opportunity to condemn this despicable act. As a Union, we will embark on a visit to the family and friends of the deceased to convey our condolence messages on behalf of all Unilorites and we pray that God grant the family, friends and all Unilorites fortitude to bear this unfortunate and irreparable loss.

The issue has been taken up by the law enforcement agency and a robust investigation has commenced to ensure that justice is attained for Blessing. We urge every Unilorites that have vital information regarding this incident to visit the nearest police station for proper briefings to aid the investigation process and help nip the perpetrators in the buds as we assure you of maximum safety.

We plead with all fellow colleagues to remain calm while being security conscious to allow police conduct their investigation. Be rest assured that we are part of the process and will not rest until justice is secured.



Unilorin Students Union

VC condemns rape, murder of Unilorin student

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, has condemned the reported rape and murder of a 300 Level student of the institution, Miss Blessing Omowumi Olajide, at a location outside the University campus.

Prof. Abdulkareem, in his reaction to the unfortunate incident through the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said that the University management received the report of the incident with a heavy heart, saying that the incident was not only ugly but also absolutely unacceptable and must be condemned by people of good conscience.

While sympathising with relations, friends and colleagues of the deceased, the Vice-Chancellor assured that the University would work with security agencies to get to the root of the matter and expose the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Prof. Abdulkareem urged students of the University to always be vigilant and conscious of their environment.

He also admonished the students to be wary of the kind of friends they keep places they visit and ensure they report strange faces or irregular movements in their areas to the school authorities or security agencies in order to preserve their dignity, integrity and safety.

He restated the commitment of the University management to ensure the general safety of the students and staff both within and outside the school.



Olajide Omowunmi Blessing, a 300- level Agricultural Science Department of the University of Ilorin, was raped & murdered at her Ilorin home where she resided with her elder sister.

Police commence Investigation

On late Blessing Omowunmi Olajide’s gruesome murder, the CP Kwara has assured that, everything legally possibly is being done to unearth the perpetrators of this heinous crime. He adviced that anybody with any useful information should make such available to the police, please.



Kwara Police PRO, Okasanmi Ajayi