Second Ikom Bridge In Cross River Completed (Pictures)

After decades of economic hardship on Cross Riverians and commercial vehicle drivers using the old Ikom bridge, the Buhari Admin has finally completed the new and 2nd Ikom Bridge.

Unlike the old and dilapidated bridge, the new multibillion naira bridge has no canopy and allows heavy trucks to convey goods to and from the Northern part of Nigeria.

Before now, when some big and fully loaded trucks get to the old bridge, the drivers offload their goods and drive through the bridge before loading back the goods due to the canopy on the old bridge.

The completed Ikom bridge and the ongoing Obubra-Yakurr-Biase-Akamkpa-Odukpani road rehabilitation project are about the biggest federal projects in Cross River State since 1999.

Having used the road yesterday, I can confirm that the ongoing rehabilitation has reduced travel time between Ikom and Calabar by at least 40%, even as there’s urgent need to increase speed of work on the road.

Philip Obin

