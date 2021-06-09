Security Agencies Were Informed Of Planned Igangan Killings – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), says security agencies were informed of the killings in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State over a week before the attack but nothing was done.

At least 11 persons were killed during the attack on Igangan on Sunday, according to the police although residents claim about 20 persons were murdered.

Also, vehicles and buildings including the Palace of the Asigangan of Igangan Town and a filling station were torched.

In a statement on Tuesday titled, ‘Halt the Brutal Killing of Unarmed People in Igangan’, Falana said the security agencies had repeatedly failed to prosecute those killing, raping and kidnapping innocent residents.

The statement read in part, “We have been reliably informed that the security agencies in Oyo State have repeatedly failed to prosecute suspects arrested by the people of Igangan for kidnapping, rape and other heinous crimes.

“From the information at our disposal, security agencies were alerted last week of the planned attack on the people of Igangan by a gang of bandits. But as no pre-emptive action was taken, the assailants struck and brutally killed about 20 people while properties worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed.

“The members of the Amotekun security outfit who were armed with dane guns were unable to repel the AK 47 bearing bandits.”

The senior advocate called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to take urgent steps to halt the killing of unarmed people and the destruction of properties.

He also called on youths in the community to set up a defence committee to provide security for the people.

Falana added, “For the umpteenth time, we are compelled to call on the Buhari administration to take urgent and decisive steps to halt the barbaric killing of unarmed people and the destruction of their properties. In particular, a team of mobile police personnel should be permanently stationed in Igangan.

“However, since the Federal Government is overwhelmed by the worsening insecurity in the country, we call on the youths in the Igangan community to set up a defence committee to provide security for the people. The defence committee should be trained by the police and then equipped with arms and ammunition as well as tracking devices.”

