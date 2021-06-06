See 7 Nigerian Clerics Who Have Died Within 6 Months (Photos)

Seven Nigerian clerics have died within six months (December 2020 to June 2021), IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of the clerics, Media Apostle wrote on Facebook;

“List Of Popular Clerics Who Have Gone To Be With The Lord Within 6 Months

Death is an unwanted visitor at everyone’s door. May they continue to sleep well until the resurrection day

In December, Apostle (Mrs) Eunice Osagiede, Founder of Spirit & Life Bible Church, Benin City died. The church she founded in the 90s have great impact in Edo State.

In February, our smiling Bishop (Dr) Moses Grandeur. President VIFA WorldWide died

In May, Archbishop Caleb Anny Maduoma, Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province Anglican Communion and Bishop of Ideato Diocese slept and didn’t wake up

In May, Pastor Osueke Assemblies of God Church General Supritendent slept and didn’t wake up

In May, Pastor Dare Adeboye, the third child of Pastor E.A Adeboye slept and didn’t wake up

In May, Pastor Emmanuel Abina, the son of the General Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International, Dr. Elijah Abina slept and didn’t wake up

In June, Prophet T.B Joshua left this sinful world to be with the Lord

“For we know that if the earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens” (2 Corinthians 5:1)

– The Media Apostle”

https://www.facebook.com/105295774556365/posts/338907924528481/?app=fbl