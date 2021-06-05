‘See What Happened When I Moved To My New Environment’ (Pics)

So a couple of weeks ago I wrote here on nairaland about how my environment was draining me psychologically. Then I decided to take myself (the bull) by the horn and risk it all to get an apartment. Luckily I got one on the island lekki to be precise and everything was half a million, I had to part with my savings and get the apartment.

The house had electricity issue so I was advised not to move in immediately but trust me seeing the beauty and positivity in my new environment I decided to move in immediately. I was so excited until it was time to sleep, it was as if mosquitoes were having their world carnival, never witnessed so much mosquitoes in my life, it was then that it occurred to me that the island being a riverine area, Is a den of all species of quitos.

Fast forward to when I visited the gym because I see the gym as a place for quick socializing in a new environment. Boom I entered the gym and I got the shock of my life, it was as if I landed mysteriously in the giant land, I used to think I was huge and muscular until I got to this gym and I was looking like a toothpick among the hundreds of people their. As I was observing this and also observing the most spotless and cleanest babes have ever encountered in my life , I didn’t know I was about to face one of the biggest embarrassment of my life. I descended upon the automatic threadmill which have never used in my life. Due the fact that I was among beautiful ladies I didn’t want to look like jjc so I didn’t ask for help on how to use the machine, that’s how I roughly pressed some figures on the threadmill not knowing I put it on the highest. That’s how it started spinning like usain bolt was running hundred meters Olympics. Gbiim!!! Na so I fall yakata ooo. Come see laughter for gym. I come be like Sanyeri or Mr ibu goes to gym chai. Na so shame make me swallow pride ooo.

Another beautiful experience was when a record label boss invited me to his label house in VGC. What I saw was a delight to the nudity of my eyes. What really wowed me was when I wanted to enter their street, the man sent me a pin and I wondered what it was for until I saw the gate and it had a system you need to press pin inside. Na wa oooh chaiii see life.

I visited Alot of exotic places got some nice clothes so as to change my ijebu looks to the modern Lagos looks. This seems to be an expensive lifestyle and it’s putting a hole in my finances but for the first time in a while as an ijebu man I didn’t feel bad about spending my hard earned money. We can die anytime and what’s the essence of having a bulging account without having access to the sweetest things life has to offer.

In conclusion the steps I took just justified the popular saying that there is a thing line between being Genius and being STUPID!!!. I left a promising job as a graphics designer (I still work as a freelancer with a couple of companies and individuals) with a large chunk of savings that could have been used for other investments, to pursue a music career. But then I won’t forgive myself if I lived a normal comfortable life and then I die only to realize my music could have been a blessing to millions of souls on planet Earth and I could have touched lives everywhere.

All I have to say is life has not gotten any longer infact if it has gotten anything it will be shorter due to the insecurities all over. My advice is to make every moment count and enjoy it while we can.

Have a beautiful week ahead.