Self Development Or School? – Please Advice

Good afternoon Nairalanders.

I believe I’m speaking to learned and sophisticated people.

I’m 18, done with high school, I wrote JAMB once last year and applied for Law in one of our universities. I studied very well for it, albeit, I scored 249 and I’ve not been given admission. To me, my score was a not so pleasing score as I studied thoroughly and vigorously for the exams and I didn’t deserve the score.

In my bid to enter school as a law student or nothing, as I’ve much passion for law, I decided to register for a Diploma-in-Law program in another university, admission is sure with a good O’level.

Howbeit, few days pass by, I had a rethink, I’ll say I’m from an average family and with the way the economy is, I’m not financially ready for school.

You might ask why I didn’t register for JAMB again this year, I’m working in a POS point, and work 12hours a day for a meagre pay as low as 10k, no time for studies, as such, I couldn’t register for JAMB, coupled with my plans for Diploma-in-Law, after that direct entry to degree or write JAMB next year while I’m in school, ditch the program for Degree without completing it.

Today, while discussing with mum, she tried coaxing me to wait and write JAMB again next year, and ditch the Diploma program as it’s baseless and they’ve no money for it this year, that I’ll go to school without any financial stress if I wait and write again next year.

With the aforementioned, I decided I’ll buy a laptop and start blogging and freelancing as I’m a writer, this thing is a God given talent and I didn’t learn from anybody, when I pen down articles, people ask where I learnt the skill from and that I’m close to perfect.

I decided to get a UK used laptop for 30k and develop myself while also making money via my writing career.

I’ve taken a good decision ditching school and trying to get a skill?

How can I also make money from my writes, I’ve heard of amazon, the only reliable and most popular, what can you recommend also?

How about a blog?