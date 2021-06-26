Seller Crashes Customer’s Ferrari In Abuja, Just Before It Was Bought (Photos)

It has ended in tears for a car dealer as he has crashed the all-expensive Ferrari a customer had ordered to buy in Abuja.

According to a Twitter user identified as @Ajiusman, a potential buyer was about to make payment for the Ferrari and hours later, the Ferrari had been crashed in an accident by the seller, however, no lives were lost.

A video shared online captioned shows the crashed luxury whip severely damaged at the engine area in the middle of a busy street and the potential buyer could be heard in the video expressed his disappointment and shock at the turn of events.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SffquyoEXaM