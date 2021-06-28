Senate President Gifts ₦100 Million To His New Wife – Sahara Reporters

Senate President, Lawan Gifts Newly Wedded Wife N100m As National Assembly Building Deteriorates

Despite claiming Nigeria is broke and should keep borrowing to fund critical infrastructures, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has splashed over N100m on his new wife, Zainab Algoni Abdulwahid.

SaharaReporters had reported how Lawan secretly married Zainab at a very private ceremony in Borno State on Friday.

The low-key marriage was solemnised at the Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh’s mosque in Maiduguri.

SaharaReporters gathered that the event was performed secretly to avoid public criticism while Zainab is expected to relocate to Abuja on Sunday.

A mini party was also held at the bride’s family residence in Gwange 1 Ward, Malut Shuwa Street, Maiduguri.

A source close to Zainab told SaharaReporters on Saturday that the Senate President gifted her N100 million a few days after they were introduced to each other.

The bride was said to have bought three houses in Maiduguri out of the money.

“Lawan personally gave her N100 million days after he saw her pictures. The money was so huge that Zainab bought three houses here in Maiduguri,” the source said.

https://saharareporters.com/2021/06/26/exclusive-senate-president-lawan-gifts-newly-wedded-wife-n100m-national-assembly-building