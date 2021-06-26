Senate President, Lawan Marries Young Shuwa-Arab Lady – Photos (Sahara Reporters)

EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan Marries Young Shuwa-Arab Girl In Secret Wedding – SaharaReporters

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has secretly married a new wife at a very private ceremony in Borno State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Senate President’s new bride is Zainab Algoni Abdulwahid, a young Shuwa Arab girl.

The low-key marriage was solemnised at the Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh’s mosque in Maiduguri on Friday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the event was performed secretly to avoid public criticism while Zainab is expected to relocate to Abuja on Sunday.

A mini party was also held at the bride’s family residence in Gwange 1 Ward, Malut Shuwa Street, Maiduguri.

“The Senate President of Nigeria, Lawan, got married to a young Shuwa Arab Girl at Maiduguri. Her name is Zainab Algoni Abdulwahid.

“They got hooked after Jumu’at Prayer on Friday in Maiduguri. The bride will travel to Abuja on Sunday.

“The ceremony was done secretly. The Senate President didn’t attend the Nikaah, but he sent a delegation to go and get it done.

“But the bride did her ceremony at their house in Gwange 1 Ward, Malut Shuwa Street, Maiduguri,” a source told SaharaReporters.

When contacted, Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, said he was at the airport.

A text message sent to him was also not replied to.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/26/exclusive-nigerias-senate-president-ahmed-lawan-marries-young-shuwa-arab-girl-secret