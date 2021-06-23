Senator Ifeanyi Uba Gifts New Bullet Proof Limo Benz To Apostle Chibuzor (Pics)

Senator Ifeanyi Uba Gifts Brand New Bullet Proof Limo Benz To Apostle Chibuzor the General Overseer Of OPM.

Another miracle.

The Chairman of CAPITAL OIL, Sen Ifeanyi Uba, not Sen Andy Uba.

Blessed Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere the general overseer of omega power ministry OPM with Bulletproof limousine G-Wagon.

Remember about few years ago after God used OPM G.O to heal the BILLIONAIRE after he has traveled to so many countries without solution.

During his thanksgiving at the OPM HQ , He donated 120 million to OPM and later donated 4 big lorry trailer.Source: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere