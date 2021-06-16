Senator Igbeke Accused Of Using 8 Children For Ritual, Community Intervenes

Community intervenes as ex-lawmaker is accused of using 8 children for ritual

Nsugbe Community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State has reacted to the allegations on social media, which indicted its son, Senator Alphonsus Obi Igbeke of using eight children in the community for ritual.

The community in a meeting it held on Tuesday rose in defense of its son, warning that they will not take it lightly with anyone who links him to the missing children.

Eight persons who were allegedly caught for nefarious activities in Nsugbe in 2002 were said to have been handed over to the police, but a recent social media post accused Igbeke who hails from the community of using them for ritual.

But the people of the area during their meeting on Tuesday, said they would likely go ‘spiritual’ to unravel those behind such action against their son and take any action they deemed fit.

According to 78-year-old Sir Augustine Mgbataogu, who was the Acting President General of the community then, he said it was a ploy to tarnish the image of their son.

He said, “I was called upon when this thing happened. They brought them to the village square led by one Obi Gika Anaekwe; unfortunately he is late now. I wish he is still alive to testify to what I am saying.

“So, Gika Anaekwe led Nsugbe people to these children. Unanimously Nsugbe said that they would have no hand in it; that they should hand them over to the police.

“These children were handed over to the police. This happened about 20 years ago. The police were there. These children were grown ups, not kids.

“Their parents existed. It should be their duty to have asked after their children not mine. Did I ask them to go about stealing; shooting people?”

For Ifeanyi Tabugbo, the spokesperson for Ifite Quarter, Nsugbe, those people were terrors in the community

“I was coming from Onitsha to Nsugbe. We were four in the bus. Police had a checkpoint on a section of that road. So, when we were approaching, the people on that road were flashing their torchlight.

“I told the driver to slow down; that they were policemen. So, when we got where they were, somebody came out from a Melina tree and pointed it at us to my surprise.

“He fired gunshots and we zoomed off. While we were running, I noticed that blood was dripping from my backside. I had been shot. The driver said that bullet hit him on the leg.

“I went to the police station in our community and reported the matter. I was later taken to the hospital.

“This happened around 8pm. From there, I was taken to a hospital in Onitsha were I was given treatment for three months until I returned to Lagos. Anyone trying to link our son to the missing persons in Nsugbe is mischievous, ” he said

When contacted on phone, Senator Obi -Igbeke, said those behind such action were perceived political enemies.

“They think I’m interested in any political office. Their aim is just to tarnish the image that took me many years to build. They should think of another thing.

“I’ve served this country as a member of the House of Representatives. I’ve also served as Senator representing Anambra North and many others including Nigeria Ambassador, extra-ordinary and plenipotentiary. Their attempt is in vain.”



Senator UBANESE ALPHONSUS OBI IGBEKE, in year 2001, arrested about 8 kids between the ages of (9-12) from Nsugbe town, in Anambra State, whom he accused of throwing firecracker (Banga) at him. He used his vigilante boys to torture them, & later accused them of shooting guns.

Their houses were searched, & nothing was found. But senator UBANESE insisted, took them back to his house for another rounds of torture. His aged mum begged him to release those kids, she called it (aluu) abomination, but he refused, & continued to torture those little kids.

It is now 20 years, when that incident happened. Those kids were not released to their parents, they haven’t been seen or heard from.

Senator UBANESE ALPHONSUS OBI IGBEKE, is walking a free man, why the parents of those kids, cry everyday of agony.

Some have died of thinking.

When confronted, Senator UBANESE ALPHONSUS OBI IGBEKE, said he handed over the kids to the police, after they confessed to own guns.

But his elder brother, who is now (late) confided to the parents of those kids that, his younger brother, (UBANESE) used them for rituals.

The children are gone, their parents are poor, & all avenues they have seek, in getting justice, has been blocked by Senator UBANESE ALPHONSUS OBI IGBEKE.

He threatened that, he will deal decisively with them, if they accuse him again. That he is rich, and highly connected.

