Today in Abuja President Buhari welcomed Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sen. Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to President Buhari and the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.