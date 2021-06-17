Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Hosts Kelechi Iheanacho (Photos)

Abia-North Senator and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu hosted Nigerian Footballer and Leicester City FC star, Kelechi Iheanacho in his Abuja residence on Wednesday, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos from the visit, Kalu wrote;

“On Wednesday evening I hosted our dear Nigerian Professional Footballer and Premier League’s Leicester city Star Kelechi Iheanacho , who paid me a courtesy visit at my Abuja home alongside Chidozie Collins Awaziem the central defender for Portuguese club Boavista FC

I congratulated him and his fellow compatriot Wilfred Ndidi for making our nation proud in the global football space by playing a huge role in assisting their club win the prestigious FA Cup amongst other laurels.

It was also adorable to see the “Senior Man Kels” and Willy celebrate by proudly flying our nation’s flag.

#OUK”

