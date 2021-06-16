Sergio Ramos To Leave Real Madrid After 16 Years

Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m., an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Pérez.

Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.

https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/06/16/official-announcement?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=organico

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will announce that he is leaving he club just two weeks before his contract comes to an end.

Ramos will appear at the Ciudad Deportiva to confirm the decision with his contract due to expire on June 30. No extension has been agreed between player and club.

Real Madrid offered Ramos a one year deal with a 10 percent reduction in salary, though the defender was looking for at least a two year contract.

https://amp.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2021/06/16/60ca4f6022601d58168b45a9.html?__twitter_impression=true

Real Madrid signed Ramos from Sevilla in the 2005/6 Season. He started as a RB.