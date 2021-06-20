Seven Important Reasons You Need The Holy Spirit

The Holy Spirit is God. The Father and the Son dwell in us through the Holy Spirit.

Here are seven reasons you need the Holy Spirit of God

1) The Holy Spirit helps us to love God our Father and Jesus Christ the Son of God.

2) The Holy Spirit gives joy to our soul, and help us in seeking the kingdom of heaven where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

3) The Holy Spirit act as power(gift) and as comforter(guidian) in our soul.

4) The Holy Spirit helps in fulfilling the will of God and the fruits of the Spirit (love)

5) The Holy Spirit helps us to speak and pray in tongues of heaven.

6) The Holy Spirit helps us to worship God in Spirit and in truth.

7) The Holy Spirit teaches us to understand the Word(Jesus). God speak through the Holy Spirit in us.