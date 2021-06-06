Seven Important Ways To Prepare For The Second Coming Of Christ

If we have being risen with Christ, the next step is to prepare for the coming of Christ, by seeking above Where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

Here are seven ways to prepare for the coming of Christ.

1) We need to receive Jesus Christ into our life (hope), and receive the Holy Ghost (Righteousness).

2) We need to be baptized with water. It signifies repentance and cleansing of the old ways.

3) We need to walk humbly, love mercy and forgiveness.

4) We need to pray for the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ.

5) We need to seek the kingdom of God and it righteousness.

6) We need to praise, glorify and give thanks to God and do all things to the glory of God.

7) We need to be watcful and sober, praying in tongues of heaven and meditating on the Words of God.