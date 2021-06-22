Seyi Makinde Blames Oyo Security Challenges On Population Increase

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said the security challenges being experienced in the state was being caused because of the influx of more people and businesses to the state due to favourable policies of the state.

The governor said this on Monday at the inauguration of the Board of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, who said this in a statement on Monday promised that Makinde’s government will continue to give the security of lives and property of the people the required attention.

The statement read, “We know that because of the policies of this administration, a lot of people are coming into Oyo State, and when you have more and more people coming in, it will come with its own set of challenges and with opportunities as well.

“In the days ahead, we will also let the people of Oyo State know the things we are doing as far as security is concerned. And when they see security operatives all around, they must give them total support.

“Yes, I can go to Igangan and take responsibility for some of these activities but security is our collective responsibility. It is not just for the government or governor alone. So, everybody needs to come on board and play their own part.”

Makinde hailed Amotekun despite facing numerous challenges which he said made them operate in a disadvantaged position compared with criminals.

He said, “On many occasions, I have watched videos. The Amotekun Corps are faced with superior fire-power. They are not licensed to carry weapons like AK47 but we see bandits carrying such weapons.

“Despite the visible challenges that they are faced with, they have been able to fill the gap of local policing successfully. It has been difficult but they have been doing it.

“So, if things are as they are now, we wonder how things might have been without the Amotekun Corps.”

While appealing to those discrediting Amotekun and politicising the insecurity situation to desist from such a path, Makinde said seeking to destroy the state in the name of politics would be counterproductive.

The 12-member Board has Brig-General Kunle Togun (retd) as its chairman and Mrs. Akinbode Iyabode Enitan as secretary.

Some of the members of the Board include the Amotekun Commandant, Col. Bisiriyu Olayinka Olayanju (retd), the Commissioner of Police, State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps, representative of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the state, and the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund and Special Adviser on Security, COMPOL Fatai Owoseni (retd).

Others are Rasaki Ajani Babalola, representing Oyo South Senatorial District; Mr. Ogunlowo Samson, representing Oyo North Senatorial District; Mrs. Hamzat Khadijat Ronke, representing Oyo Central Senatorial District; the Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, representing the traditional Institution and the Executive Assistant (Security), CP Sunday Odukoya (retd).

Recall that apart from the problem of killer herdsmen especially in the Ibarapa Area of the state, gang wars and other criminal activities pose a serious problem to the state.

