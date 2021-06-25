Share The Experience Of Your Typical Day At Work

As an entrepreneur, an ardent reader and learner, an industrious person and someone who loves to explore, I can’t but love to hear from people how their typical days look like at work. Be it office work, a consulting firm, a legal parastatal, a religious organization, a medical workplace, industry or even as a fellow entrepreneur…. And also from students alike.

Typically as a student…. It’s not been very rosy trying hard not to fail (personal choice though), and also trying to build solid network for yourself and your future, trying to offer helping hands to other students alike in forms of tutorial, and also amassing skills that will be beneficial to you when your certificate can’t save you.

Work-life, competition here and there, having more than 7 neighbors doing same thing I’m doing to customers looking like Ned nwokwo and wanting to be like Drake, To people begging to have our service for free… hmmm.etc.

It’ll be interesting to hear from you too how your typical days at work usually go, what you do, some challenges you face, what you enjoy about your workplace, a routine you follow etc.

Special attention will be paid to people working as an analytical chemist or any chemistry related field.. cheers!!