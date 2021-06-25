Share Your Career Transition Experience

Hello Good People.

This thread is about sharing your career transition experience and how it has been so far the merits, demerits, unique instances and subsequent challenges.

Here are samples of what to tell:

Sample 1

My first degree was a Bsc in Physics, then i switched to HRM by doing a PGD in Human Resources Management, Msc in Human Resources Management and a CIPM. I work as a talent acquisition specialist.

Sample 2:

I read English but had to go back to read Law after 5 years of not getting a job. I went back at age 25 and graduated at 30.

Sample 3:

Dropped out from Microbiology to relocate to Germany to read Computer science, I have been a Software engineer ever since then.

TLDR: Give a career transition insight using a personal or real life experience.

Course: Business Administration

Job: Professional Makeup Artiste

Merit: It was pretty easy to learn and i was inspired by a friend who was already into it and making it big.

Demerit: Getting customers can be hard and you need to be ready to travel frequently.