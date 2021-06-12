She Needs Help On How To Dump Her Very Stingy Boyfriend

Please help my friend suggest very good flimsy escuses to dump her hardcore stingy but very good boyfriend.

He’s very good on all other aspects but his stinginess is beyond human comprehension and my friend don’t want to appear as been materialistic.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when she demanded if he could get her pads and some few stuff on his way to her place and when he eventually bought and brought the items to her, he calculated everything he bought and was waiting to be paid which she eventually did and imagine he got the nerves to collect the money from my friend (Just some few thousands), he’s very rich so brokenness is out of it.

We’ve exhausted all the escuses we thought would work out to dump him but he somehow have ways around them (very annoying) and my friend wants to be diplomatic. Please your suggestions are highly welcomed. Thanks