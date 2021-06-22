She Wasn’t Very Smart – Lawyer Blasts Model With Bloodstained Nigerian Flag (Pix)

Susan Henshaw, Nigerian-American lawyer, has tackled Udeh Chiamaka, the model who took a bloodstained Nigerian flag to a pageantry contest in Russia.

The model was the cynosure of many eyes on Tuesday after a viral video showed her holding up the blood-painted flag while walking the Miss Africa Russia runway in Moscow as a representative of Nigeria.

The photo of the red-stained flag had gained prominence last year as a symbolism of bloodshed during the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos.

Nigerian youths had also used it to portray the insecurity situation in the country.

Udeh’s stunt had earlier generated mixed reactions among Nigerians despite the fact that it followed after Bovi, a comedian, who pulled off a similar act by appearing at The Headies 2021 with a blood-stained #EndSARS-themed outfit.

On Wednesday, Henshaw took to Twitter to argue that Udeh’s act of protest “failed” to elicit the expected reaction from judges because she wasn’t brilliant enough.

The lawyer also alleged that the act was aimed at cheating her way through with sentiments.

“Showing up at a contest with a desecrated Nigerian flag was nothing but a ploy to cheat her way through with sentiments,” Henshaw wrote

“It failed. Probably not just because it was predicated upon a big lie, but because she was neither beautiful or smart enough. Sue me.”

Reacting in support of Henshaw’s post, a Twitter user said: “Most of the judges knew desecration of a national flag is a no! So, she didn’t even make a top-15 cut because it shows she doesn’t respect even the flag of the country she represented”



https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/lawyer-hits-model-who-took-bloodstained-nigerian-flag-to-russian-pageant/