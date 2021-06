Should a man ask for money from his girlfriend or wife

I actually ask for money from my girlfriend with my chest out and I don’t feel ashamed… Even when I don’t have money for meal, she pays for it without even abusing me … When she needs money and I have, I don’t hesitate to give her … Actually we elevate by helping each other …..

I’ve been hearing from some women saying that “a man that asks for money from his girlfriend is a red flag”.

Nairalanders, is that true