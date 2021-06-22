Should I Continue Studying Medicine In Nigeria Or Should I Start Afresh Abroad?

Dear doctors in the house, I’m a third year medical student in a nigerian university, I got an offer to study medicine in eastern Europe, will it be wise to accept to offer and start over again or should I complete my studies here.

My major reason for accepting the offer is the fact that I’m scared that I wont be able to practice (or it would be very difficult) to practice in the country of my choice, because I heard nigerian certificates arent held with high regards compared to others from European countries

I just want to know if it’s possible to practice somewhere else after completing my studies here with a nigerian degree

