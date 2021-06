Hi guys, I have been thinking of leaving my present job to learning a skill and seeing how I will try to establish myself.

Is it wise to leave a job and learn a skill at the present state of Nigeria.

Note : The salary of my present job is quite small . Pls I need advice on what to do.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print