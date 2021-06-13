Should I Move To Plateau Or Gombe For Greener Pastures?

I’m a graduate from one of the south west university in Nigeria, and i spend all my life in Lagos state , and also a yoruba guy from Lagos State.
But due to the rising and unavailability of good jobs around, i have been thinking of moving over to the North for greener pasture, i want to leave my comfort zone.
So, two states are on my mind, plateau state or gombe.
I really want input of individuals on this issues:
Cost of living
Availability of jobs
Security
Acceptability of strangers, and many more.
Which state do you guys think is ok, I’m really in need of a good job.
I will really appreciate this topic to be in frontpage so as to reach wider audience.