Should I Move To Plateau Or Gombe For Greener Pastures?

I’m a graduate from one of the south west university in Nigeria, and i spend all my life in Lagos state , and also a yoruba guy from Lagos State.

But due to the rising and unavailability of good jobs around, i have been thinking of moving over to the North for greener pasture, i want to leave my comfort zone.

So, two states are on my mind, plateau state or gombe.

I really want input of individuals on this issues:

Cost of living

Availability of jobs

Security

Acceptability of strangers, and many more.

Which state do you guys think is ok, I’m really in need of a good job.

I will really appreciate this topic to be in frontpage so as to reach wider audience.