Should I Resign From My Stressful Job Or Stay – Please Advice

Please forgive my errors, I’m not a professor in English language, we just de try.

I completed my nysc program last year, life didn’t actually go they way i thought it would, i spent bout 6 months searching for employment, i finally got a job in a bank microfinance organisation..i was able to secure the job through a sister.

Being working there now for almost 8 month now, truth be told the salary is not worth the stress and hazard we face in the field, apart from not having time for anything else because i have to get to work 7:30am and close 6-7pm.

The salary is 65k but after removing from tax,pension and all,my take home is 54k.

Now I’m considering resigning, I’ve started learning graphic designing on YouTube, so that i won’t be idle, I’m planning to save up for some months before resigning.

Apart from the job being too stressful, I’ve had alot of witch craft and crazy experiences, trust me its not being easy.

Please am i making the best decision resigning because i don’t have any other job, my PlanB is the graphic designing i just started learning, spent most of my savings purchasing a brand new laptop.

I don’t know with resigning will be ok considering the situation of our country.

Please advice a brother.Thank you