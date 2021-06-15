Should I Stay Working With Bank A Or Move To Bank B?

Hi guys,

Pls I need the advice of the public here.

I have been an ET with bank A for about 20 months now at the bank’s head office in a department I don’t like and that doesn’t have a career path. So I’d basically be doing the same thing for years to come. The pay is basically 200k which is quite comfortable monthly. I have tried changing departments within the bank all to no avail. I want to leave the Dept asap so I don’t get stuck there due to age. I’d be 25 later this year.

I started the Entry level recruitment for Bank B a month ago, maybe to start again as an ET probably in a better department with a better career outlook. Right now, I am almost into Bank B’s training school. Bank B pays lower than Bank A, but comes with better perks such as a car. But I’m worried about having to start again and lose 20 months of work experience. The issue is I’d have to be in Training school for some months and collect about 25% of my current salary monthly until TS is over. Also, I don’t know what Dept I’d be posted to assuming I take the Bank B job offer.

What advise can you give me pls?? Also note both banks are in the top four banks in the country.

Should i remain in Bank A and keep trying a change of department or a change of Bank as an experienced hire which is a very slim chance

Or

I take the ET job and start all over from Training school in bank B