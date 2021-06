Sierra Leonean Safety officer fights back after being attacked by a Chinese miner

A Chinese mine worker at the Tonkolili mines has attracted wild condemnation after a video shows him attacking a Sierra Leonean Safety Officer visiting the site.

According to reports, the miner was not pleased with the Safety Officer and started arguing with him to the extent of scattering his documents, prompting the officer to react. The worker then went ahead to pick a rod but was overpowered by the officer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SL5f7Fv3mWg